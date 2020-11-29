wrestling / News
STARDOM Sets Matches For Next Weekend’s Show
November 29, 2020 | Posted by
STARDOM has announced matches for next weekend’s show in Toyama, Japan featuring Bea Priestley, Riho, and more. The company announced the following matches for their December 6th event:
* AZM, Momo Watanabe, and Utami Hayashishita vs. Riho, Mayu Iwatani, and Starlight Kid
* Syuri, Giulia, and Himeka vs. Saki Kashima, Konami, Natsuko Tora
* Bea Priestley vs. Maika
* Saya and Iida Ruaka vs. Tam Nakano and Unagi Sayaka
* Saya Kamitani vs. Mina Shirakawa
