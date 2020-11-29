wrestling / News

STARDOM Sets Matches For Next Weekend’s Show

November 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM

STARDOM has announced matches for next weekend’s show in Toyama, Japan featuring Bea Priestley, Riho, and more. The company announced the following matches for their December 6th event:

* AZM, Momo Watanabe, and Utami Hayashishita vs. Riho, Mayu Iwatani, and Starlight Kid
* Syuri, Giulia, and Himeka vs. Saki Kashima, Konami, Natsuko Tora
* Bea Priestley vs. Maika
* Saya and Iida Ruaka vs. Tam Nakano and Unagi Sayaka
* Saya Kamitani vs. Mina Shirakawa

