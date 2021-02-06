STARDOM Shinjuku Tournament Quick Results 2.06.21: Giulia Puts Unagi Sayaka to Sleep

– World Wonder Ring STARDOM was back in action with another event today. The STARDOM card was held at the Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Below are some results, courtesy of Stardom’s website.

* Starlight Kid defeated Ruaka at 8:15 with the Texas Cloverleaf.

* Saya Iida defeated Lady C at 7:13 with a Northern Lights Suplex.

* Mayu Iwatani defeated Gokigen Death and Tam Nakano at 5:48.

* Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & AZM) vs. Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani) went to a time-limit draw at 15:00

* Giulia defeated Unagi Sayaka at 13:59 via the Sleeper Hold.

* Oedo-Tai (Bea Priestley, Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima & Konami) defeated Donna del Mondo (Syuri, Maika, Himeka & Natsupoi) at 14:37 via when Saki pinned Natsupoi with the Kishikaisei to become the sole survivor.