STARDOM Shinkiba Tournament Quick Results 2.07.21: Cosmic Angels Win in Main Event

– World Wonder Ring STARDOM was back in action with another event today. The STARDOM card was held at the Shinkiba 1st Ring in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an attendance of 161 spectators, which was limited due to coronavirus restrictions. Below are some results, courtesy of Stardom’s website.

* Saki Kashima defeated Saya Iida at 6:00 via the Kishikaisei.

* Utami Hayashishita defeated Lady C and Ruaka at 4:39 via the Air Raid Crash.

* Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, Momo Watanabe & AZM) defeated Starlight Kid, Gokigen Death & Mayu Iwatani at 11:59 via the Star crusher into the One Shrimp Compaction.

* DDM (Syuri, Maika & Himeka) defeated Oedo-Tai (Bea Priestley, Natsuko Tora & Konami) at 10:46 via disqualification.

* Cosmic Angels (Unagi Sayaka & Tam Nakano) defeated Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Natsupoi) at 17:11 via the Tiger Suplex.

* After the main event, Giulia and Tam agreed to face each other at the Nippon Budokan event on March 3 in a Hair vs. Hair Match for the Wonder of Stardom title, if Giulia is still champion.