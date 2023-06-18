STARDOM Shiodome Day 1 Full Results 06.17.2023: High Speed Rumble Headliner Match, More

A two-day event hosted by STARDOM is underway in the Shiodome area of Minato, Tokyo, Japan. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Hanan & Aya Sakura defeated HANAKO & Miyu Amasaki

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida) defeated Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Hina & Lady C)

* Suzu Suzuki & Saya Kamitani defeated Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori

* Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, Xena & Waka Tsukiyama) defeated Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Ruaka & Rina)

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika & Mai Sakurai) vs. God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) ended in time-limit draw

* High-Speed Rumble Match: Mei Seira defeated AZM, Starlight Kid, Momo Kohgo, Koguma, Natsupoi, Thekla, Fukigen Death, and Saki Kashima

STARDOM in SHIODOME Day1

June 17

◆Tag Match

Hanan & Aya Sakura defeated Miyu Amasaki & HANAKO. pic.twitter.com/fIZaWolAjg — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 17, 2023

STARDOM in SHIODOME Day1

June 17

◆6 Woman Tag

Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei went to a 15 minute draw with Giulia, Maika & Mai Sakurai

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/agnPVvWaQX — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 17, 2023

STARDOM in SHIODOME Day1

June 17

◆High Speed Rumble

Mei Seira won the Rumble, and made a challenge to High Speed champion Saki Kashima, who promptly refused Seira's challenge.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/Of1iYNvHi6 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 17, 2023