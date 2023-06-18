wrestling / News
STARDOM Shiodome Day 1 Full Results 06.17.2023: High Speed Rumble Headliner Match, More
A two-day event hosted by STARDOM is underway in the Shiodome area of Minato, Tokyo, Japan. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Hanan & Aya Sakura defeated HANAKO & Miyu Amasaki
* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida) defeated Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Hina & Lady C)
* Suzu Suzuki & Saya Kamitani defeated Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori
* Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, Xena & Waka Tsukiyama) defeated Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Ruaka & Rina)
* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika & Mai Sakurai) vs. God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) ended in time-limit draw
* High-Speed Rumble Match: Mei Seira defeated AZM, Starlight Kid, Momo Kohgo, Koguma, Natsupoi, Thekla, Fukigen Death, and Saki Kashima
