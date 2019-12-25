STARDOM Special Match Participants Announced for Wrestle Kingdom 14

– As previously reported, a women’s wrestling match will take place at next month’s NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 14 event. The matchup is now official. In what’s been dubbed a “STARDOM Special Match,” Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki will face Hana Kimura and Giulia at the upcoming event. You can check out the announcement below.

It should be noted that this will be a “dark match” for the event. Iwatani currently holds the World of Stardom title. The matchup will take place on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Meanwhile, Hoshiki is the Wonder of Stardom champion. As noted, NJPW parent company Bushiroad announced the purchase of the women’s wrestling promotion last October.