STARDOM Summer North Tour Night 3 Results: Cosmic Angels vs. STARS In Main Event

STARDOM held the third and final night of its Summer North Tour this morning, with a tag team match in the main event. It was announced prior to the event that Saki Kashima would be forced to miss the event due to “poor physical condition.” Here are results, via Fightful:

* Momo Kohgo vs. Lady C ends in a 15-minute draw

* Pink Kabuki (Mina Shirakawa & Unagi Sayaka) def. STARS (Hazuki & Saya Iida)

* Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani) def. Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka)

* God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) vs. Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika & Mai Sakurai) ends in a 15-minute draw

* Cosmic Angels (Natsupoi & Tam Nakano) def. STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Koguma)