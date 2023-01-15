STARDOM To Allow Cheering At 12th Anniversary Show

STARDOM fans in attendance will be able to show vocal support at the company’s 12th anniversary show. World of Stardom Champion Giulia announced at Bushiroad New Year Grand Presentation on January 9th (per Tokyo Sports that the promotion will follow in the steps of NJPW and allow fans to vocally cheer at the event.

Japanese promotions had a ban on vocal support since the start of the pandemic as a precaution, something that Bushiroad has begun pushing back against for NJPW and now STARDOM. Giulia commented on the return to cheering for the fans at the event, saying:

“I was envious of other groups to the extent that I felt a little angry, wondering when the ban on Stardom would be lifted. Stardom was finally able to take a big step forward.”

STARDOM’s 12th anniversary show takes place on February 4th.