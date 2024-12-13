wrestling / News
STARDOM Announces Tournament To Decide Who Joins International Women’s Cup Match At Wrestle Dynasty
STARDOM has announced a tournament to decide their participant in the International Women’s Cup Match at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty. On December 20 and 21, there will be four fatal four-way matches, with the winners advancing to another four-way on December 22. The first round includes the following matches:
* Hanan vs. Yuna Mizumori vs. Momo Watanabe vs. Saki Kashima
* Syuri vs. Saya Iida vs. Fukigen Death vs. Ranna Yagami
* Koguma vs. Waka Tsukiyama vs. Tomoka Inaba vs. Rina
* Konami vs. Suzu Suzuki vs. Hina vs. Aya Sakura
