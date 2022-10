– STARDOM returned to action for its Toyama Tournament show earlier today in Toyama, Japan. THe event had an announced attendance of 436 people. Below are some results from STARDOM’s official website:

* Ami Sourei beat Ruaka at 7:17.

* MaiHime (Maika & Himeka) beat STARS (Koguma & Saya Iida) at 7:02.

* Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C) beat Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi, Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama) at 14:03.

* God’s Eye (Syuri & MIRAI) beat Oh Mai Giulia (Mai Sakurai & Giulia) at 12:53.

* Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid, Saki Kashima & Momo Watanabe) beat STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Momo Kohgo) at 15:25.