STARDOM Toyko Dream Cinderella 2021 Special Edition Results
Stardom held its TOKYO DREAM CINDERELLA 2021 Special Edition event this at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Pre-Show: Rina defeated Lady C and Hina
* STARDOM Cinderella Tournament Semi-Final Match: Maika defeated Unagi Sayaka
* STARDOM Cinderella Tournament Semi-Final Match: Saya Kamitani defeated Himeka
* 3-Way Tag Team Shuffle: AZM & Natsupoi defeated Tam Nakano & Giulia and Mina Shirakawa & Momo Watanabe
* STARS vs. Oedo Tai Elimination Match: Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Kaori Yoneyama, Saki Kashima, Ruaka & Konami) defeated STARS (Starlight Kid, Mayu Iwatani, Rin Kadokura, Hanan & Koguma)
* STARDOM Cinderella Tournament Final: Saya Kamitani defeated Maika
* World Of STARDOM Championship Match: Utami Hayashishita (c) vs. Syuri went to a double count-out
