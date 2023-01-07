STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 2 Results, Updated Standings

STARDOM held the second day of their Triangle Derby on Friday morning with Abarenbo GE in action and more. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:

* Rina Amikura defeated Waka Tsukiyama

* Yuu & Yuna Mizumori defeated Maika & Lady C

* Triangle Derby Match: Classmates (2) defeated H & M’s (0)

* Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM & Miyu Amasaki defeated Natusko Tora, Ruaka, Saki Kashima & Rina

* Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) defeated Rebel x Enemy (Ram Kaichow, Maika Ozaki & Maya Yukihi) and Cosmic Angels (Natsupoi, SAKI & Yuko Sakurai)

* Triangle Derby Match: Abarenbo GE (3) defeated Club Venus (2). Chihiro Hashimoto then appeared and challenged MIRAI to a match.

Standings

Red Triangle Block

2: Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside)

1: Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani)

0: H & M’s (Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo & Hanan)

0: Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & SAKI)

0: Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai)

0: Unique Glare (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Haruka Umesaki)

0: Neo Stardom Army (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu & Yuna Mizumori)

Blue Triangle Block

3: Abarenbo GE (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei)

2: Prominence (Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi)

2: Gold Ship (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima)

2: Rebel x Enemy (Ram Kaichow, Maika Ozaki & Maya Yukihi)

2: MaiHime With C (Maika, Himeka & Lady C)

2: Classmates (Hazuki, Saya Iida & Koguma)

0: Team Lollipop (Waka Tsukiyama, Rina Amikura & Yuko Sakurai)