STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 4 Results, Updated Standings

STARDOM held the fourth day of their Triangle Derby on Sunday morning in Anjo, the hometown of Tam Nakano. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:

* Thekla def. Momo Kohgo

* Syuri def. Yuna Mizumori

* Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside) def. Maika, Mai Sakurai & Lady C

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida) vs. Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Ruaka, Saki Kashima & Rina)

* AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) vs. The New Eras (MIRAI & Ami Sourei) ended in a 15-minute time limit draw

* Triangle Derby: Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & SAKI) (2) def. Team Lollipop (Waka Tsukiyama, Rina Amikura & Yuko Sakurai) (0)

Standings

Red Triangle Block

2: Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & SAKI)

2: Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside)

2: Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai)

1: Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani)

0: H & M’s (Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo & Hanan)

0: Unique Glare (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Haruka Umesaki)

0: Neo Stardom Army (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu & Yuna Mizumori)

Blue Triangle Block

4: Prominence (Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi)

3: Abarenbo GE (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei)

2: Gold Ship (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima)

2: Rebel x Enemy (Ram Kaichow, Maika Ozaki & Maya Yukihi)

2: MaiHime With C (Maika, Himeka & Lady C)

2: Classmates (Hazuki, Saya Iida & Koguma)

0: Team Lollipop (Waka Tsukiyama, Rina Amikura & Yuko Sakurai)