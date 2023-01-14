wrestling / News
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 5 Results, Updated Standings
STARDOM held the fifth day of their Triangle Derby this morning in Osaka, which saw the Cosmic Angels battle Rebel x Enemy. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:
* Peach Rock (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo) def. Waka Tsukiyama & Miyu Amasaki
* Triangle Derby: Unique Glare (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Haruka Umesaki) (2) def. MaiHime With C (Maika, Himeka & Lady C) (2)
* Triangle Derby: Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside) (4) def. Classmates (Hazuki, Saya Iida & Koguma) (2)
* Triangle Derby: Neo Stardom Army (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu & Yuna Mizumori) (4) def. Prominence (Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi) (4)
* Triangle Derby: Gold Ship (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) (4) def. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani) (1)
* Triangle Derby: Abarenbo GE (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) (5) def. Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) (2)
* Triangle Derby: Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & SAKI) (4) def. Rebel x Enemy (Ram Kaichow, Maika Ozaki & Maya Yukihi) (2)
Standings
Red Triangle Block
4: Neo Stardom Army (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu & Yuna Mizumori)
4: Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & SAKI)
4: Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside)
2: Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai)
2: Unique Glare (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Haruka Umesaki)
1: Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani)
0: H & M’s (Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo & Hanan)
Blue Triangle Block
5: Abarenbo GE (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei)
4: Prominence (Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi)
4: Gold Ship (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima)
2: Rebel x Enemy (Ram Kaichow, Maika Ozaki & Maya Yukihi)
2: MaiHime With C (Maika, Himeka & Lady C)
2: Classmates (Hazuki, Saya Iida & Koguma)
0: Team Lollipop (Waka Tsukiyama, Rina Amikura & Yuko Sakurai)