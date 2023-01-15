STARDOM Triangle Derby I Day 6 Results & Standings

STARDOM held day six of their Triangle Derby I on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results and updated standings below, per Fightful:

* Koguma def. Yuna Mizumori and MIRAI

* meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) def. STARS (Hazuki & Saya Iida) and God’s Eye (Syuri & Ami Sourei)

* Triangle Derby: Queen’s Quest (3) def. Team Lollipop (0)

* Triangle Derby: Unique Glare (4) def. Rebel x Enemy (2)

* Triangle Derby: MaiHime With C (4) def. H & M’s (0)

* Triangle Derby: Prominence (6) def. Club Venus (4)

* Triangle Derby: Gold Ship (6) def. Bari Bari Bombers (2)

Triangle Derby I Standings

Red Triangle Block:

4 – Neo Stardom Army (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu & Yuna Mizumori)

4 – Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & SAKI)

4 – Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside)

4 – Unique Glare (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Haruka Umesaki)

2 – Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai)

3 – Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani)

0 – H & M’s (Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo & Hanan)

Blue Triangle Block:

6 – Prominence (Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi)

6 – Gold Ship (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima)

4 – MaiHime With C (Maika, Himeka & Lady C)

5 – Abarenbo GE (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei)

2 – Rebel x Enemy (Ram Kaichow, Maika Ozaki & Maya Yukihi)

2 – Classmates (Hazuki, Saya Iida & Koguma)

0 – Team Lollipop (Waka Tsukiyama, Rina Amikura & Yuko Sakurai)