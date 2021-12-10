STARDOM Will Be Part Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that STARDOM will once again be a part of NJPW’s annual Tokyo Dome show this year, with a match set for night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16. The match happens on January 5, 2022. No talent have been announced for the match at this tme.

This is the fifth time STARDOM has been part of NJPW events. They were part of the last two Wrestle Kingdom events at the Tokyo Dome with live matches. Meanwhile, they also had kickoff matches at Wrestle Grand Slam on September 4 and 5.