STARDOM Will Be Part of Wrestlecon During Wrestlemania 40 Weekend

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that STARDOM will be part of Wrestlemania 40 weekend this year when the promotion has an event at Wrestlecon. STARDOM American Dream 2024 takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on April 4.

STARDOM had a major announcement on January 4 during their Tokyo Dome City Hall event, as they revealed a huge event in the USA for the first time since 2019!

As WrestleCon takes over in Philadelphia, STARDOM will be a part of festivities on Thursday April 4. STARDOM American Dream 2024 in The Keystone State will see the best female wrestlers in the world compete and present the colourful and impactful action that only STARDOM can! Tickets are on sale TODAY at 1PM Eastern- get yours while you can!

STARDOM American Dream 2024 in The Keystone State

Thursday April 4 2024 2300 Arena Philadelphia

DOORS 2PM BELL 3PM

TICKETS 2300 Arena Site

P1 / Ringside : $300

P2 / Premium : $100

P3 / Reserved : $80

P4 / GA : $50

P5 / Standing (SRO) : $40