STARDOM Wrestlers To Compete In NJPW of America Rings Going Forward

During the company’s 2022 Business Strategy Presentation, NJPW President Takami Ohbari announced that STARDOM wrestlers will compete in NJPW of America rings. This comes after STARDOM wrestlers were not featured at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door due to visa issues.

It was also noted by Ohbari and Hiroshi Tanahashi that the upcoming NJPW x STARDOM will feature two mixed tag matches.

In adapting NJPW to the global standard and audience expectations, we will be seeing women's wrestlers from #STARDOM in NJPW of America rings moving forward. #njpw #njpw50th — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 7, 2022

There were some questions about whether mixed tag matches will be a part of the event on November 20. Tanahashi: We had a women's match at #ForbiddenDoor

Ohbari: But mixed tags are relatively rare. Can you team with, or face women?#njpw #njpw50th — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 7, 2022