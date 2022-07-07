wrestling / News

STARDOM Wrestlers To Compete In NJPW of America Rings Going Forward

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
World Wonder Ring Stardom Image Credit: STARDOM

During the company’s 2022 Business Strategy Presentation, NJPW President Takami Ohbari announced that STARDOM wrestlers will compete in NJPW of America rings. This comes after STARDOM wrestlers were not featured at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door due to visa issues.

It was also noted by Ohbari and Hiroshi Tanahashi that the upcoming NJPW x STARDOM will feature two mixed tag matches.

