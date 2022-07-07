wrestling / News
STARDOM Wrestlers To Compete In NJPW of America Rings Going Forward
During the company’s 2022 Business Strategy Presentation, NJPW President Takami Ohbari announced that STARDOM wrestlers will compete in NJPW of America rings. This comes after STARDOM wrestlers were not featured at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door due to visa issues.
It was also noted by Ohbari and Hiroshi Tanahashi that the upcoming NJPW x STARDOM will feature two mixed tag matches.
In adapting NJPW to the global standard and audience expectations, we will be seeing women's wrestlers from #STARDOM in NJPW of America rings moving forward. #njpw #njpw50th
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 7, 2022
There were some questions about whether mixed tag matches will be a part of the event on November 20.
Tanahashi: We had a women's match at #ForbiddenDoor
Ohbari: But mixed tags are relatively rare. Can you team with, or face women?#njpw #njpw50th
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 7, 2022
Ohbari: There will be 'around two' mixed tag matches during #NJPWxSTARDOM. A tag on one side will enforce the other, men will wrestle men and women will wrestle women. This will also drive some interesting tactics. #njpw #njpw50th
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 7, 2022
