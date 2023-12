STARDOM Year-End Climax 2023 Results

STARDOM held Year-End Climax 2023, it’s penultimate event of the year, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo earlier today. It’s the last stop before Dream Queendom on December 29. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mei Seira def. Yuzuki

* Hanan def. HANAKO

* Donna del Mondo (Mai Sakurai & Thekla) def. STARS (Saya Iida & Hazuki)

* Saki Kashima def. Yuna Mizumori and Mina Shirakawa

* 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) def. God’s Eye (Syuri & Ami Sourei). Syuri challenged Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Championship

* Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani. AZM, Hina, Lady C & Miyu Amasaki) def. Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, Fukigen Death, Ruaka & Rina)

* Suzu Suzuki, Saori Anou & Megan Bayne def. Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Maika) & MIRAI