STARDOM Year End Climax Results: New Goddesses of Stardom Champions

December 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
World Wonder Ring Stardom

STARDOM held their final show of the year, Year End Climax, where Bea Priestley and Konami became the new Goddesses of Stardom champions. You can find full results below, via Wrestling Inc.

* Gokigen Death defeated Ruaka & Lady C

* Momo Watanabe defeated Saya Iida

* Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid defeated Riho & AZM

* Himeka & Natsupoi defeated Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima

* DDM (Giulia, Syuri & Maika) defeated Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Mina Shirakawa and Unagi Sayaka)

* Goddesses of Stardom Title Match: Bea Priestley & Konami defeated Utami Hayashis–ta & Saya Kamitani to become the new Champions

