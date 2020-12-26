wrestling / News
STARDOM Year End Climax Results: New Goddesses of Stardom Champions
STARDOM held their final show of the year, Year End Climax, where Bea Priestley and Konami became the new Goddesses of Stardom champions. You can find full results below, via Wrestling Inc.
* Gokigen Death defeated Ruaka & Lady C
* Momo Watanabe defeated Saya Iida
* Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid defeated Riho & AZM
* Himeka & Natsupoi defeated Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima
* DDM (Giulia, Syuri & Maika) defeated Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Mina Shirakawa and Unagi Sayaka)
* Goddesses of Stardom Title Match: Bea Priestley & Konami defeated Utami Hayashis–ta & Saya Kamitani to become the new Champions
世志琥、高橋奈七永選手がスターダム来襲！#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/uiq3XqpdXF
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) December 26, 2020
December 26 Korakuen Hall
◆Goddesses of Stardom Tag Team Title Match
Konami & Bea Priestley defeated Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani to win the titles. pic.twitter.com/lmrSY7FuzQ
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 26, 2020
December 26 Korakuen Hall
◆Nanae Takahashi and Yoshiko returned to the Stardom ring and confronting the Stardom roster; Yoshiko challenged Mayu Iwatani to a singles match. pic.twitter.com/AMg0pDBVA4
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 26, 2020
