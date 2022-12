– STARDOM held its Yearend Climax 2022 event earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,140 people. Below are some results from STARDOM’s website:

* Hanan beat Rina and Momo Kohgo in a 3-way battle at 6:20.

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida) beat Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki) at 7:37.

* 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) beat the Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Waka Tsukiyama) at 7:10.

* After the match, Tam Nakano informed Waka Tsukiyama that she has to win in three months, or else, she is out of the Cosmic Angels.

* Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora, Ruaka, Saki Kashima & Fukigen Death) beat Prominence (Risa Sera, Suzu Suzuki, Kurumi Hiiragi, Akane Fujita & Mochi Natsumi) at 7:50.

* Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani & AZM) vs. Haruka Umesaki & Starlight Kid ended in a 20-minute time-limit draw.

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika, Himeka, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) picked up the win over God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI, Ami Sourei, Tomoka Inaba & Nanami) in an Elimination Tag Team Match at 21:48.