STARDOM Yokohama Cinderella Results: Kairi Sane Backstage

STARDOM held their Yokohama Cinderella event earlier today at the Yokohama Budokan. Wrestling Inc reports that Kairi Sane was backstage, perhaps working in her role as promotional supporter for WWE or just visiting. Here are results for the event:

* AZM defeated Starlight Kid to retain the High Speed Title

* Mina Shirakawa defeated Hanan

* Riho & Saya Iida defeated Natsu Sumire & Yuna Manase

* Natsupoi defeated Death Yama-san

* Bea Priestley defeated Momo Watanabe to win vacant SWA Title

* Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Jungle Kyona & Konami), as a result of the loss, TCS is forced to disband

* Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani & Utami Hayashis–ta) defeated Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Maika) to retain the Goddesses of Stardom Titles

* Giulia defeated Tam Nakano to retain the Wonder of Stardom Title

* Mayu Iwatani defeated Syuri to retain the World of Stardom Title

