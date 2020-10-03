wrestling / News
STARDOM Yokohama Cinderella Results: Kairi Sane Backstage
STARDOM held their Yokohama Cinderella event earlier today at the Yokohama Budokan. Wrestling Inc reports that Kairi Sane was backstage, perhaps working in her role as promotional supporter for WWE or just visiting. Here are results for the event:
* AZM defeated Starlight Kid to retain the High Speed Title
* Mina Shirakawa defeated Hanan
* Riho & Saya Iida defeated Natsu Sumire & Yuna Manase
* Natsupoi defeated Death Yama-san
* Bea Priestley defeated Momo Watanabe to win vacant SWA Title
* Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Jungle Kyona & Konami), as a result of the loss, TCS is forced to disband
* Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani & Utami Hayashis–ta) defeated Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Maika) to retain the Goddesses of Stardom Titles
* Giulia defeated Tam Nakano to retain the Wonder of Stardom Title
* Mayu Iwatani defeated Syuri to retain the World of Stardom Title
横浜武道館大会は大盛況でした。スターダムの選手たちは、ビッグマッチで目いっぱいの闘いを見せました。やっぱり運営やら試合やらいろいろ大変だけど、ビッグマッチは充実感が違う。10周年に向かって邁進したい。カイリも観戦にやって来て、久々にスターダムのプロレスを堪能したのです。 pic.twitter.com/J6VVe3AXXv
— ロッシー小川 (@rossystardom) October 3, 2020
There's ONLY ONE, V1 for High Speed champion AZM. pic.twitter.com/WSZHJHRbCK
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020
Maika. Himeka. NatsuPoi. Syuri. Giulia.
The Women of the World, Donna del Mondo! pic.twitter.com/tB7Jmyfdzf
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020
Mayu Iwatani held on to the World of Stardom title today in Yokohama, but now she has to face the challenge of Takumi Iroha! pic.twitter.com/icRH4d0N3p
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020
