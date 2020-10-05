Here are the results from the STARDOM Yokohama Cinderella show on Oct. 3 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan (h/t Fightful). The company also announced on Twitter that the show would be available to watch on Stardom World at a later date.

*High Speed Title Match: AZM retained the title by defeating Starlight Kid

*Mina Shirakawa defeated Hanan

*Riho and Saya Iida defeated Natsu Sumire and Yuna Manase

*Natsupoi defeated Death Yama-san

*SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title Match: Bea Priestley won the title by defeating Momo Watanabe

*No Disqualification Tag Team, Losing Group Must Disband: Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora and Saki Kashima) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Jungle Kyona and Konami)

*Goddesses Of Stardom Title Match: Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani and Utami Hayashishita) retained the titles by defeating Donna del Mondo (Himeka and Maika)

*Wonder Of Stardom Title Match: Giulia retained the title by defeating Tam Nakano

*World Of Stardom Title Match: Mayu Iwatani retained the title by defeating Syuri

There's ONLY ONE, V1 for High Speed champion AZM. pic.twitter.com/WSZHJHRbCK — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020

Bea Priestley defeated Momo Watanabe to win the vacant SWA title. pic.twitter.com/wD6uxnIe1K — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020

Oedo Tai defeated TCS, when Konami betrayed Jungle Kyona. TCS is disbanded. pic.twitter.com/jBP0AxNde4 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020