STARDOM Yokohama Cinderella Results 10.3.20: Five Title Matches, Tokyo Cyber Squad Disbands
Here are the results from the STARDOM Yokohama Cinderella show on Oct. 3 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan (h/t Fightful). The company also announced on Twitter that the show would be available to watch on Stardom World at a later date.
*High Speed Title Match: AZM retained the title by defeating Starlight Kid
*Mina Shirakawa defeated Hanan
*Riho and Saya Iida defeated Natsu Sumire and Yuna Manase
*Natsupoi defeated Death Yama-san
*SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title Match: Bea Priestley won the title by defeating Momo Watanabe
*No Disqualification Tag Team, Losing Group Must Disband: Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora and Saki Kashima) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Jungle Kyona and Konami)
*Goddesses Of Stardom Title Match: Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani and Utami Hayashishita) retained the titles by defeating Donna del Mondo (Himeka and Maika)
*Wonder Of Stardom Title Match: Giulia retained the title by defeating Tam Nakano
*World Of Stardom Title Match: Mayu Iwatani retained the title by defeating Syuri
There's ONLY ONE, V1 for High Speed champion AZM. pic.twitter.com/WSZHJHRbCK
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020
Bea Priestley defeated Momo Watanabe to win the vacant SWA title. pic.twitter.com/wD6uxnIe1K
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020
Oedo Tai defeated TCS, when Konami betrayed Jungle Kyona. TCS is disbanded. pic.twitter.com/jBP0AxNde4
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020
Mayu Iwatani retained the World of Stardom title over Syuri.
Syuri announced that she has officially joined Stardom and will focus on regrouping and winning the Red Belt. pic.twitter.com/5Zf0Wn3Cba
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 3, 2020
