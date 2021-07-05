wrestling / News

STARDOM Yokohama Dream Cinderella in Summer Results: Natsuko Tora Suffers Injury

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM Yokohama Dream Cinderella 2021 in Summer

STARDOM held their event ‘Yokohama Dream Cinderella in Summer’ yesterday at the the Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. The main event featured Natsuko Tora challenging Utami Hayashishita for the World of Stardom championship. The match was stopped by the referee after Tora suffered a torn ACL. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Gauntlet Tag Team Match: Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death & Konami) def. Hanan & Hina and Lady C & Maika and Oedo Tai (Rina & Saki Kashima)
* Queen’s Quest (AZM & Momo Watanabe) def. Oedo Tai (Ruaka & Starlight Kid)
* Future Of Stardom Championship Tournament Finals: Mina Shirakawa def. Unagi Sayaka
* Goddesses Of Stardom Championship: Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Syuri) (c) def. STARS (Koguma & Mayu Iwatani)
* Wonder Of Stardom Championship: Tam Nakano (c) def. Saya Kamitani
* World Of Stardom Championship: Utami Hayashishita (c) def. Natsuko Tora via referee stoppage

