STARDOM Yokohama Dream Cinderella in Summer Results: Natsuko Tora Suffers Injury
STARDOM held their event ‘Yokohama Dream Cinderella in Summer’ yesterday at the the Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. The main event featured Natsuko Tora challenging Utami Hayashishita for the World of Stardom championship. The match was stopped by the referee after Tora suffered a torn ACL. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Gauntlet Tag Team Match: Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death & Konami) def. Hanan & Hina and Lady C & Maika and Oedo Tai (Rina & Saki Kashima)
* Queen’s Quest (AZM & Momo Watanabe) def. Oedo Tai (Ruaka & Starlight Kid)
* Future Of Stardom Championship Tournament Finals: Mina Shirakawa def. Unagi Sayaka
* Goddesses Of Stardom Championship: Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Syuri) (c) def. STARS (Koguma & Mayu Iwatani)
* Wonder Of Stardom Championship: Tam Nakano (c) def. Saya Kamitani
* World Of Stardom Championship: Utami Hayashishita (c) def. Natsuko Tora via referee stoppage
Following last night's injury, today Natsuko Tora was diagnosed with a torn ACL to her left knee.
We apologize for any upcoming card changes.
Your heartfelt words and warm wishes to Natsuko are appreciated, and thank you for your continued support of Stardom. pic.twitter.com/Sn9qgAu0O6
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 5, 2021
July 4 Yokohama Budokan
◆Future of Stardom Title Finals
Mina Shirakawa defeated Unagi Sayaka to win the vacant title. pic.twitter.com/ygEK2gGHEv
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 5, 2021
July 4 Yokohama Budokan
◆Goddesses of Stardom Tag Title Match
Giulia & Syuri defeated Mayu Iwatani & Koguma to retain.
part 1 pic.twitter.com/XWMT2dljKa
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 5, 2021
July 4 Yokohama Budokan
◆Goddesses of Stardom Tag Title Match
Giulia & Syuri defeated Mayu Iwatani & Koguma to retain.
part 2 pic.twitter.com/zFa36hf589
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 5, 2021
July 4 Yokohama Budokan
◆Wonder of Stardom Title Match
Tam Nakano defeated Saya Kamitani to retain.
Part 1 pic.twitter.com/91FzOVNSN9
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 5, 2021
July 4 Yokohama Budokan
◆Wonder of Stardom Title Match
Tam Nakano defeated Saya Kamitani to retain.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/WYCcRz6UYa
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 5, 2021
July 4 Yokohama Budokan
◆Starlight Kid made the challenge to Tam Nakano, to have the next Wonder of Stardom title match. pic.twitter.com/TSXlnDQHUP
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 5, 2021
July 4 Yokohama Budokan
◆World of Stardom Title Match
Utami Hayashishita retained the title due to a doctor stop, after Tora injured her knee.
Part 1 pic.twitter.com/dVoSJwnfQ4
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 5, 2021
July 4 Yokohama Budokan
◆World of Stardom Title Match
Utami Hayashishita retained the title due to a doctor stop, after Tora injured her knee.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/bHloj5up1g
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 5, 2021
