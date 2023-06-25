STARDOM’s Giulia Would Like to Wrestle Outside of Japan In the Future

Giulia is a dominant force in STARDOM, and she’s recently noted that she would like to wrestle outside of Japan at some point. The former World of Stardom Champion spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and you can see a couple highlights below (translation by Himanshu Doi):

On wanting to wrestle outside Japan: “The world is big, but I haven’t wrestled overseas yet. That’s why I want to spread my wings more freely like a bird… Japan [isn’t] the only place to do it.”

On her goals: “There were times when I regretted that I should have been more assertive. A pro wrestler’s life is limited, isn’t it? I’d like to express what I’m thinking at the moment and make it come true.”