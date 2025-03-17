STARDOM’s Starlight Kid Out of Action Due To Injury

Tokyo Sports reports that STARDOM wrestler Starlight Kid is out of action after hurting her shoulder at an independent event on March 10. It was a Falls Count Anywhere trios match with Starlight Kid, Mei Seira and AZM vs. Hazuki, Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida.

The shoulder injury kept her from performing at a Strong Style Pro Wrestling event on March 13. She did wrestle on March 15, however, defending the Wonder of Stardom belt agaisnt Konami. However now she is taking time off.

She wrote: “I’m going to take a little break. The ring would be unthinkable without the Wonder & Artist Champion! So I hope to recover quickly and get back in the ring. I’m also sorry about the Kamiya match. Whenever it’s safe, I’ll do it. But I will be at autograph sessions and events, so I would be happy if you came to see me.”

She had been scheduled for a match with World of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani, but it was postponed.