Starrcast Adds New Panels, Events Following Ric Flair Roast Postponement

– Starrcast has added some content to this weekend’s event following the postponement of the Ric Flair roast. The company has announced that the following events have been added to the schedule:

Thursday

* 6 PM: Remembering Owen. Jim Ross will host a panel discussing memories of the late Owen Hart.

* 8:30 PM: Ron Funches & Friends Comedy Show

Friday

7 PM: Ready to Rumble Watch-Along with Tony Schivaone, David Arquette, Shane Helms and surprise guests.

You can see the full schedule in the below tweets. The Flair roast was postponed due to Flair being unable to attend following his heart procedure earlier this week.

