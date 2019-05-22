wrestling / News
Starrcast Adds New Panels, Events Following Ric Flair Roast Postponement
– Starrcast has added some content to this weekend’s event following the postponement of the Ric Flair roast. The company has announced that the following events have been added to the schedule:
Thursday
* 6 PM: Remembering Owen. Jim Ross will host a panel discussing memories of the late Owen Hart.
* 8:30 PM: Ron Funches & Friends Comedy Show
Friday
7 PM: Ready to Rumble Watch-Along with Tony Schivaone, David Arquette, Shane Helms and surprise guests.
You can see the full schedule in the below tweets. The Flair roast was postponed due to Flair being unable to attend following his heart procedure earlier this week.
Single day #Starrcast live event schedule for easier navigation!
Please note any changes. The Starrcast App is being updated with revisions! pic.twitter.com/LhXeN8nLCS
— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 22, 2019
➡️REVISED SCHEDULE UPDATE⬅️
Here’s the newly updated and revised #Starrcast schedule for Caesars Palace! Please note: some shows have had changes to their times.
The Starrcast App will be updated to reflect the changes. Thanks for your patience! We’ll see you in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/KlJcfsCwky
— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 22, 2019
