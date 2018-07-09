Starrcast To Air Live On Fite.Tv In September

FITE.TV has announced that Starrcast, the convention happening during All In weekend in Chicago, will air live on the streaming service. The event happens from August 30 to September 2 at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg outside Chicago. Here’s the press release:

Starrcast creator Conrad Thompson announced on Monday his plans for making the highly anticipated Starrcast event available live on FITE, the premium digital combat sports network. The already sold-out Starrcast is slated to take place Aug. 30-Sept. 2 at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg outside Chicago. Starrcast is providing the stage for fans to experience in person the very best of the many pro wrestling-themed podcasts that have taken the world of wrestling by storm.

Starrcast is the convention that has developed in connection with the “All In” wrestling event set for Saturday, Sept.1 at the Sears Centre. “All In” sold out the 10,000-seat Sears Centre in 30 minutes in mid-May.

The Starrcast telecast on FITE will feature as many as 20 live podcasts scheduled for the weekend, including ones hosted by Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff, Tony Schiavone, Madusa and Colt Cabana. All of the podcasts on FITE will feature special guests from the wrestling world during each 1½ to 2-hour program. A complete schedule for each of the podcasts will be released shortly.

FITE, is available worldwide and its programming content features pro wrestling, boxing, MMA and kickboxing. FITE is available as a free mobile app on iOs and Android mobile devices, on the web at www.FITE.tv and on the Roku, Apple TV and Android TV boxes.

“The demand for access to Starrcast is unprecedented. Never before has an event like this sold out over three months in advance in the wrestling industry or for that fact in the fan convention business. Combined with All In, Chicago has become the place to be in the wrestling world during Labor Day weekend,” Thompson said. “Because of the demand we have been able to work with FITE TV and make each of these podcasts available live throughout the four-day weekend. Now wrestling fans from around the world can join in on the party and hear first-hand from the stars from over the last five decades who have helped build pro wrestling into the wildly popular sensation that it is today.”

“Starrcast marks the first event that Global Force Entertainment has developed and produced for FITE in our recently announced partnership,” Global Force

Entertainment CEO Jeff Jarrett said. “As a participant in the event as well as a promoter of professional wrestling, I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this event

to the very best multi-screen platform in the OTT world. Also, FITE has the ability to make each of the podcasts available even when two are simultaneously taking

place. Plus, as a lifelong wrestling fan I’m excited about the live chat feature that will be integrated into the production of the entire event.”

“FITE is excited to kick off this partnership with GFE’s production of Starrcast,” FITE COO Michael Weber said. “With our ability to offer the programming in different pricing scenarios, the viewer will have the opportunity to customize the viewing experience of this must-see, wrestling-centric programming.”