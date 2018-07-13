Starrcast Announces Austin Aries ‘Eat & Greet’ Event, 2005 ROH Women’s Four-Way Match

– The All In Starrcast fan convention has announced an “eat & greet” lunch with Austin Aries for a vegan meal. You can see details in the below tweets, including one by Aries:

➡️NEW EAT AND GREET We have your exclusive opportunity to sit with Austin Aries! Included in this Eat & Greet is Austin’s new book! This is a unique experience you won’t find anywhere else. Hurry over, now! Spots are limited. 🎟: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/YpRIMBUbiS — Starrcast ‘18 (@Starrcast18) July 13, 2018

Here’s a chance to hang out and enjoy a delicious #plantbased #vegan meal with me. I wonder how many different ways I can get them to serve bananas…. (cue the angry carnivore comments…) https://t.co/qgUd4hT3i1 — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) July 13, 2018

– ROH posted the following Throwback match of Tracy Brooks vs. Lacey vs. Allison Danger vs. Daizee Haze from ROH Third Anniversary Celebration in 2005: pinfall victory.