Starrcast Announces Austin Aries ‘Eat & Greet’ Event, 2005 ROH Women’s Four-Way Match
– The All In Starrcast fan convention has announced an “eat & greet” lunch with Austin Aries for a vegan meal. You can see details in the below tweets, including one by Aries:
➡️NEW EAT AND GREET
We have your exclusive opportunity to sit with Austin Aries! Included in this Eat & Greet is Austin’s new book! This is a unique experience you won’t find anywhere else. Hurry over, now! Spots are limited.
🎟: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/YpRIMBUbiS
— Starrcast ‘18 (@Starrcast18) July 13, 2018
Here’s a chance to hang out and enjoy a delicious #plantbased #vegan meal with me. I wonder how many different ways I can get them to serve bananas….
(cue the angry carnivore comments…) https://t.co/qgUd4hT3i1
— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) July 13, 2018
– ROH posted the following Throwback match of Tracy Brooks vs. Lacey vs. Allison Danger vs. Daizee Haze from ROH Third Anniversary Celebration in 2005: pinfall victory.