Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Starrcast Announces Austin Aries ‘Eat & Greet’ Event, 2005 ROH Women’s Four-Way Match

July 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WSW Austin Aries Impact Wrestling

– The All In Starrcast fan convention has announced an “eat & greet” lunch with Austin Aries for a vegan meal. You can see details in the below tweets, including one by Aries:

– ROH posted the following Throwback match of Tracy Brooks vs. Lacey vs. Allison Danger vs. Daizee Haze from ROH Third Anniversary Celebration in 2005: pinfall victory.

article topics :

Austin Aries, Ring of Honor, Starrcast, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading