Various News: Starrcast II Live Event Schedule Revealed, Preview For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup For NJPW on AXS TV

– The official Twitter account for Starrcast II has revealed the convention’s live event schedule, which happens during AEW Double or Nothing weekend in May.

Ladies & gentlemen, we present the #Starrcast II Live Event Schedule for Caesars Palace! We’re bringing Starrcast II to the entertainment capital of the world & have a ton of exciting events planned for you! Will you be joining us in Las Vegas? 🎟: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/LTVadzYq90 — #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) March 21, 2019

– This week’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will include:

*New Japan Cup: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi.

*New Japan Cup: EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s Impact Wrestling:

*Impact Champion Johnny Impact explains his attack on Brian Cage.

*X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan.

*Disco Inferno vs. Scarlett Bordeaux.

*The fallout of Gail Kim’s suspension.

*Willie Mack vs. Ethan Page.

*Moose vs. Trey Miguel.

*Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake vs. KM & Fallah Bahh