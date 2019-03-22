wrestling / News

Various News: Starrcast II Live Event Schedule Revealed, Preview For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup For NJPW on AXS TV

March 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All In Starrcast

– The official Twitter account for Starrcast II has revealed the convention’s live event schedule, which happens during AEW Double or Nothing weekend in May.

– This week’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will include:

*New Japan Cup: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi.

*New Japan Cup: EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s Impact Wrestling:

*Impact Champion Johnny Impact explains his attack on Brian Cage.

*X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan.

*Disco Inferno vs. Scarlett Bordeaux.

*The fallout of Gail Kim’s suspension.

*Willie Mack vs. Ethan Page.

*Moose vs. Trey Miguel.

*Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake vs. KM & Fallah Bahh

