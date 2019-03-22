wrestling / News
Various News: Starrcast II Live Event Schedule Revealed, Preview For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup For NJPW on AXS TV
– The official Twitter account for Starrcast II has revealed the convention’s live event schedule, which happens during AEW Double or Nothing weekend in May.
Ladies & gentlemen, we present the #Starrcast II Live Event Schedule for Caesars Palace!
We’re bringing Starrcast II to the entertainment capital of the world & have a ton of exciting events planned for you! Will you be joining us in Las Vegas?
– This week’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will include:
*New Japan Cup: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi.
*New Japan Cup: EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
– Here’s the lineup for this week’s Impact Wrestling:
*Impact Champion Johnny Impact explains his attack on Brian Cage.
*X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan.
*Disco Inferno vs. Scarlett Bordeaux.
*The fallout of Gail Kim’s suspension.
*Willie Mack vs. Ethan Page.
*Moose vs. Trey Miguel.
*Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake vs. KM & Fallah Bahh