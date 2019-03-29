Starrcast II To Stream On FITE TV

FITE TV has announced that Starrcast II will stream on the service on May 23-26 and can be pre-ordered now for only $59. You can check out the press release below:

STARRCAST II Set For Return To FITE.TV

For A Limited Time, Fans Can Pre-Order the STARRCAST II Weekend Pass for Only $59

March 29, 2019 – New York – Today, FITE, the premium digital live streaming network for viewing combat sports globally, announced that the biggest, independently-run professional wrestling fan convention, STARRCAST, will be returning to FITE.TV. STARRCAST II will emanate from Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be streamed on FITE Live TV from May 23rd through May 26th. For a limited time, viewers can pre-order the STARRCAST 2 Weekend Pass for only $59.

“FITE is excited to once again be the exclusive home of STARRCAST II,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “Last year, STARRCAST had a very successful debut, especially for a concept that had never been done before. We had over-25 countries tune in for this completely unique and ground-breaking convention. This year, with the line-up that STARRCAST II has put together, we think there will even be a larger number of fans tuning into FITE to be a part of this tremendous experience.”

Fans from around the world will convene in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend for STARRCAST II to celebrate their love for professional wrestling, meet some of their favorite performers and have once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Now, through FITE.TV, fans who can’t travel to the event, can be part of the legendary weekend and can enjoy over-20 live shows featuring Hall of Famers, celebrities and some of the most recognizable names and faces in wrestling history.

“We were blown away by the success of STARRCAST last year, and the talent we have committed this year is a ‘Who’s Who’ of professional wrestling. The schedule we put together is a fan’s dream lineup of live shows,” said Conrad Thompson, organizer of STARRCAST II. “For STARRCAST II we wanted bigger names and bigger shows. Now, thanks to FITE, fans from all over the world can join in on the fun, and at a very reasonable price.”

With events ranging from the “Double or Nothing” Weigh-Ins, and “An Evening with Cody & The Bucks,” to in-their-own-words career retrospectives like “Behind the Paint: Sting” and “Sharpshooter: Brett Hart,” there is something for everyone at STARRCAST II.

Each event is expected to run 75-90 minutes in length starting Thursday, May 23rd, and overall STARRCAST II expects to provide FITE fans more than 40 hours of original content.

“When The Bucks and I announced ‘All In,’ Conrad Thompson was one of the first people who raised his hand in support of what most considered a monster gamble,” said All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President and Performer, Cody. “He went from the piggyback event, to being the element that ultimately made our single show into a destination weekend. He then extended the experience to fans at home through the partnership with FITE. What fans get when they see these stage shows on FITE, is how legends in our industry should be treated. They are not put on display. They are handled with cosmic respect and are given an opportunity to connect with a new generation of fans, and I’m excited to see FITE serve as the exclusive carrier of STARRCAST II.”

With the convenience of the live and on-demand access to STARRCAST II programs on the FITE mobile app and on its website, www.FITE.TV, viewers will be able to follow concurrent events and replay shows on their own schedule or on another screen of choice – all included in the order.

Effective immediately STARRCAST II will be available for pre-order as Weekend Pass with access to over 40 hours of content for $59. Single day passes will be available for the following prices:

Thursday, May 23: $14.99

Friday, May 24: $39.99

Saturday, May 25: $14.99

Sunday, May 26: $14.99

Full schedule is available online at www.STARRCASTonFITE.com