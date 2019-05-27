Starrcast III Announced For All Out Weekend in August

– Starrcast’s next iteration will take place in conjunction a big AEW event once again, this time in August. Starrcast announced on Saturday night that Starrcast III will return to Chicago for All Out, which takes place on August 31st at Sears Center in Chicago.

This weekend’s Double or Nothing weekend was the site of Starrcast II of course, and All In last year saw the first Starrcast take place alongside it in Chicago. Thus far just the date and hotel partners have been announced, with more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

SWEET HOME, CHICAGO! We are excited to announce that #Starrcast is officially coming back to CHICAGO, Labor Day Weekend!!! Hotel info & more available tonight: https://t.co/WrXnhudjRk pic.twitter.com/hoS2YUvsAO — #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 26, 2019