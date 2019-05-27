wrestling / News
Starrcast III Announced For All Out Weekend in August
– Starrcast’s next iteration will take place in conjunction a big AEW event once again, this time in August. Starrcast announced on Saturday night that Starrcast III will return to Chicago for All Out, which takes place on August 31st at Sears Center in Chicago.
This weekend’s Double or Nothing weekend was the site of Starrcast II of course, and All In last year saw the first Starrcast take place alongside it in Chicago. Thus far just the date and hotel partners have been announced, with more to be revealed in the coming weeks.
SWEET HOME, CHICAGO!
We are excited to announce that #Starrcast is officially coming back to CHICAGO, Labor Day Weekend!!!
Hotel info & more available tonight: https://t.co/WrXnhudjRk pic.twitter.com/hoS2YUvsAO
— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 26, 2019
#Starrcast III will run Thursday-Sunday, once again making it a long weekend destination for ALL wrestling fans!
— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Discusses AEW Taking A Shot At Triple H at Double or Nothing, PAC’s Status, Giving Wrestling Fans A Better Quality of Life, More
- More Details On Jon Moxley’s Contract Status With AEW & When He Will Make In-Ring Debut
- Dustin Rhodes On AEW’s Future: ‘Vince Better Watch His A**’
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’