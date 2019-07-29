Starrcast III Issues Official Press Release With Full Details On Event

The people behind Starrcast III have issued a press release for the event, which includes details on all of the on-stage events that will take place. You can see that below.

STARRCAST III Returns to the Chicagoland Area Headlined by C.M. Punk

Fans Can Pre-Order STARRCAST III on FITE TV for Only $39.99, and receive access to STARRCAST I and STARRCAST II content

Labor Day weekend in Chicago will once again be STARRCAST weekend, as the third installment of the wildly popular professional wrestling fan fest returns to the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg for four-days of stage shows, photo opportunities, parties and autograph signings. Headlining STARRCAST III will be a rare on-stage interview, along with meet and greet opportunities, with former world champion, Chicago native and one of the most controversial figures to ever step inside the squared circle, C.M. Punk.

“The goal of every STARRCAST is to provide wrestling fans with experiences that they can’t get anywhere else. Getting C.M. Punk on-stage for a one-time only interview certainly fits the bill,” said STARRCAST creator and organizer Conrad Thompson. “Punk has said that he only does one or two of these type of events a year, so we are very honored and excited to have him. Giving him a live microphone and a platform to tell his story is going to be a can’t miss event.”

From Thursday, August 29th through Sunday, September 1st fans from all over the world will travel to the Chicagoland area to celebrate current, past and future legends of professional wrestling. Fans who can’t make it to The Windy City can access more than 20 hours of STARRCAST III content live and on-demand through digital live streaming network FITE.TV and the FITE mobile app for only $39.99. In addition, fans who order STARRCAST III will have access to all of the stage shows, panels and activities from STARRCAST I and STARRCAST II.

“Chicago has turned into the professional wrestling capital in the United States. Last year, at the first STARRCAST, we had nearly 11,000 attendees come to a first-time fan fest,” added Thompson. “This year, we return with another stacked line-up and we are looking to over-deliver for both the people in attendance, and for those watching worldwide on FITE. We are also excited to offer all of the STARRCAST I and STARRCAST II content to those who purchase this year’s event. In total, we are giving fans over-50 shows and over-60 hours of content for $39.99.”

Talent scheduled to appear at STARRCAST III includes legends Mick Foley, Sting, Scott Hall, Jerry “The King” Lawler, “Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Diamond Dallas Page and Tony Schiavone, along with some of the biggest names in wrestling today like Jon Moxley, Brandi Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

Stage shows schedule to take place at STARRCAST III include:

The Official All Out Press Conference

The wrestlers of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) face off for the last time before hitting the ring at All Out.

Undesirable to Undeniable: Cody

Born into wrestling royalty, the journey for Cody has not been an easy one. Tony Schiavone sits down with the AEW EVP to discuss the peaks and valleys of his career.

Moxley

The Voice of WrestlingTM Jim Ross sits down with Jon Moxley to discuss his career and find out what he has planned for AEW and the wrestling industry as a whole.

The Women of AEW

Tony Schiavone sits down with the women of AEW to discuss the impact women are having on the industry of professional wrestling.

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous: MJF

Rich and Famous: MJF give a candid look into the luxurious life of AEW’s biggest and brightest stars, Maxwell Jacob Freeman.

Tales of a Hardcore Legend with Mick Foley

Hardcore legend Mick Foley brings is acclaimed one man show to the STARRCAST stage. Mick shares stories of his career and takes questions from the audience during what is sure to be a memorable event.

To buy access bracelets, see the full slate of stage shows and talent scheduled to appear, or to order STARRCAST III on FITE TV, go to www.STARRCAST.com.