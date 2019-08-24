wrestling / News
Starrcast Issues Statement on Jon Moxley’s Status Following All Out Withdrawal
– Starrcast has issued a statement regarding Jon Moxley’s status for the convention after he was forced out of All Out due to a MRSA staph infection. The convention’s Twitter account announced that, as you can see below, they will provide an update as soon as they know more and should he be unable to travel due to the infection, they will issue refunds for his Meet & Greet.
Moxley announced on Friday that he would not be able to face Kenny Omega because of the staph infection. He has been replaced on the show by PAC.
Like you, today we learned that Jon Moxley is unable to wrestle due to injury, but that’s all at this point. If he is unable to travel for #Starrcast, we will issue refunds for his Meet & Greet and attempt to replace his panel on stage.
Updates forthcoming when available.
— #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) August 24, 2019
