Starrcast V Announced For Summerslam Weekend In Nashville

Sports Illustrated reports that Conrad Thompson’s ‘Starrcast’ will return this year, with Starrcast V happening in Nashville this summer. It will happen on July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, the same weekend as Summerslam. The last edition was held prior to AEW All Out in Chicago, back in 2019.

Thompson said: “Pre-pandemic, we had hoped to do another Starrcast in Chicago in 2020, but the stars just didn’t align. So it makes sense to bring it back, especially with a stadium show nearby—but this time, with a few twists that I think everybody is going to enjoy. You’re going to hear from some names we haven’t heard from in quite a long while. And there will be some others who we may be hearing from for the last time. We’ll start all of those announcements next week. We’re so excited to see so many familiar faces and get everyone back together, especially after these past few years. People from all over the world are coming to support wrestling, and we’re going above and beyond to make this special. This is going to be a celebration like no other, and I can’t wait for Starrcast V.”

Thompson will be teaming up with Thuzio, a Triller company, for the show. Triller owns FITE, which has partnered with Starrcast for years and will stream this year’s event.

Thuzio CEO Jared Augustine said: “We are thrilled to be working with Conrad Thompson and the Starrcast team for Starrcast V. Conrad has built an impressive brand and vision, in a category Thuzio is excited to enter with our talent and event expertise.“