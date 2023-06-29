Starrcast VI Official For AEW All Out Weekend

Starrcast is set to make its return with its sixth iteration during AEW All Out weekend. Conrad Thompson’s convention announced on Wednesday Starrcast VI for September 1st through the 3rd in Chicago, the same weekend as All Out.

Fightful Select reports that the event has been in the works for months and was simply waiting on an official announcement of All Out, which was made at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Hotel blocks are set to be announced on Tuesday.

Starrcast V took place on the last weekend of July in 2022, in conjunction with Ric Flair’s Last Match.