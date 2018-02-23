wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars React to Jeff Jarrett’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Finn Balor Plugs Elimination Chamber Theme Song, Stock Up
– WWE posted video of Curt Hawkins, Dolph Ziggler, Xavier Woods, Diamond Dallas Page and more reacting to Jeff Jarrett’s WWE Hall of Fame reveal. as you can see below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $37.00 on Friday, up $1.04 (2.89%) from the previous closing price. This is a new closing high for the stock.
– Finn Balor posted the following to Twitter after WWE announced that Will Roush’s “M.O.M.” will be the theme song for Elimination Chamber:
I didn’t come this far,
To only come this far!
Man on a mission #WWEChamber ➡️#Wrestlemania ➡️ @BrockLesnar ➡️TwoTimeUniversalChampChamp@Dubroush pic.twitter.com/Hck3kryArq
— Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) February 23, 2018