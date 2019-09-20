WWE News: Stars Set For FOX Moving Truck Promotion, Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins in Tide Ads

– WWE has announced the stars that will be part of their “WWE on FOX Moving Truck” promotion for Smackdown’s move to Fox. The campaign actually began last weekend and will feature Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Booker T, Charlotte Flair, and more appearing:

The FOX Sports truck is en route to Los Angeles for the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX on Oct. 4. Emblazoned with the likes of Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns and The New Day, the truck is in the midst of a 16-stop journey across 13 cities. A number of WWE Superstars, including Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Flair, Lynch, and Hall of Famer Booker T, will be making appearances along the way.

The trip started last Sunday in Charlotte, N.C., at WWE Clash of Champions, and it will consist of several stopovers at major sporting events airing on FOX.

The journey includes Thursday’s matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago before heading to Madison, Wis., for Saturday’s college football contest between the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers. The truck will be in Minneapolis on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings host the Oakland Raiders, then visits Houston on Sunday, Sept. 29, as the Texans host the Carolina Panthers.