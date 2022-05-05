Stars Set For WWE 2K22 Workshop At Payley Center on Saturday

WWE stars will be doing a meet & greet at a WWE 2K22 workshop at Payley Center in New York City this weekend. The Payley Center for Media has announced the below details for the event, which takes place from 1 PM to 3 PM:

PALEYGX: WWE 2K22 Workshop

For Paley Members!

Saturday, May 7, 1:00 to 3:00 pm

Live in New York

Learn the importance of character design in gaming with developers and designers from 2K Games.

Members get the chance to design and play with their own characters.

And, WWE Superstars will also be on hand for a meet & greet!