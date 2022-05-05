wrestling / News

Stars Set For WWE 2K22 Workshop At Payley Center on Saturday

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 2K22 Image Credit: 2K Games

WWE stars will be doing a meet & greet at a WWE 2K22 workshop at Payley Center in New York City this weekend. The Payley Center for Media has announced the below details for the event, which takes place from 1 PM to 3 PM:

PALEYGX: WWE 2K22 Workshop
For Paley Members!
Saturday, May 7, 1:00 to 3:00 pm
Live in New York
Learn the importance of character design in gaming with developers and designers from 2K Games.
Members get the chance to design and play with their own characters.
And, WWE Superstars will also be on hand for a meet & greet!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE 2K22, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading