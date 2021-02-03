wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars Train With Watermelons to Hype John Cena Super Bowl Ad, Bianca Belair Set For The Bump
February 2, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE is getting in on the promotion for John Cena’s Mt. Dew Major Melon Super Bowl ad, with a video featuring stars training with watermelons. You can see the video below:
When life gives you melons, you have to take your training to the next level. @MountainDew #MTNDEWMAJORMELON #ad pic.twitter.com/2e0mTI0Jd3
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
– WWE has announced that Bianca Belair will appear on this week’s episode of The Bump. The episode airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and digital platforms:
The next stop for #RoyalRumble Winner @BiancaBelairWWE?#WWETheBump tomorrow morning at 10 am ET! pic.twitter.com/COLvJyIJbY
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Bianca Belair Plans for WrestleMania 37 Still Being ‘Up in the Air’
- Drew McIntyre Reveals WWE Originally Planned for Him to Have a Male Model Gimmick
- Note On Kevin Owens & Carmella’s Injury Status, More Names Who Were Backstage At Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)