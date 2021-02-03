wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars Train With Watermelons to Hype John Cena Super Bowl Ad, Bianca Belair Set For The Bump

February 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus Watermelon

– WWE is getting in on the promotion for John Cena’s Mt. Dew Major Melon Super Bowl ad, with a video featuring stars training with watermelons. You can see the video below:

– WWE has announced that Bianca Belair will appear on this week’s episode of The Bump. The episode airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and digital platforms:

