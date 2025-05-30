Start Time For NXT Great American Bash Reveals It Will Head-to-Head With AEW All In

As previously reported, WWE announced that NXT Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event will both happen on July 12, the same day as AEW All In. WWE’s ticket website lists a 2:30 PM ET start time for the show, which suggests the live show begins at 3 PM ET as WWE lists start times 30 minutes before showtime.

That means that it will go directly head-to-head with All In, which starts at 3 PM ET.