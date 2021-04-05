wrestling / News
Start Times Listed On Peacock For WrestleMania Week Events
It’s a big week for WWE as we head into WrestleMania, and Peacock now lists the start times for all the shows set to air all the way through Sunday. The streaming service’s Live & Upcoming section lists the following start times for the events including the Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and WrestleMania:
Tuesday
* 11 PM ET: Raw Talk – 30 minutes
Tuesday
* 8 PM ET: WWE Hall of Fame 2020 & 2021 Ceremony – 4 hours
Wednesday
* 10 AM ET: The Bump – 2 hours
* 8 PM ET: NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night One (pre-show starting at 7 PM ET) – 3 hours, 30 minutes
Thursday
* 3 PM ET: NXT UK Prelude
* 8 PM ET: NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver Night Two (pre-show starting at 7 PM ET) – 4 hours
Friday
* 10 PM ET: 205 Live – 30 minutes
Saturday
* 1 PM ET: The Bump: WrestleMania Night One – 2 hours
* 7 PM ET: WrestleMania Night 1 (pre-show starting at 7 PM ET) – 4 hours
Sunday
* 1 PM ET: The Bump: WrestleMania Night Two – 2 hours
* 8 PM ET: WrestleMania Night Two (Kickoff show starting at 7 PM ET) – 4 hours
