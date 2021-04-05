Start Times Listed On Peacock For WrestleMania Week Events

It’s a big week for WWE as we head into WrestleMania, and Peacock now lists the start times for all the shows set to air all the way through Sunday. The streaming service’s Live & Upcoming section lists the following start times for the events including the Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and WrestleMania:

Tuesday

* 11 PM ET: Raw Talk – 30 minutes

Tuesday

* 8 PM ET: WWE Hall of Fame 2020 & 2021 Ceremony – 4 hours

Wednesday

* 10 AM ET: The Bump – 2 hours

* 8 PM ET: NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night One (pre-show starting at 7 PM ET) – 3 hours, 30 minutes

Thursday

* 3 PM ET: NXT UK Prelude

* 8 PM ET: NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver Night Two (pre-show starting at 7 PM ET) – 4 hours

Friday

* 10 PM ET: 205 Live – 30 minutes

Saturday

* 1 PM ET: The Bump: WrestleMania Night One – 2 hours

* 7 PM ET: WrestleMania Night 1 (pre-show starting at 7 PM ET) – 4 hours

Sunday

* 1 PM ET: The Bump: WrestleMania Night Two – 2 hours

* 8 PM ET: WrestleMania Night Two (Kickoff show starting at 7 PM ET) – 4 hours