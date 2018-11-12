WWE News: Start Times For Survivor Series and NXT Takeover, Free Matt Riddle Match, Ember Moon Sends Warning To Nia Jax

– The pre-show for NXT Takeover: War Games II will start at 6 PM ET on Saturday. The main show starts at 7 PM and ends at 9:30 PM ET. It will be followed by the WWE Chronicle special on Dean Ambrose.

Survivor Series’ kickoff show will begin at 5 PM ET on Sunday, followed by the PPV at 7 PM ET. It will run until 11 PM ET.

– Title Match Wrestling has released a free match between Matt Riddle and Caleb Konley. It happened at Tier 1 Wrestling’s “A New Hope” event on May 20, 2016 in New York City.

– Ember Moon sent out the following warning to Nia Jax and Tamina before tonight’s RAW: