wrestling / News
State Of The Knockouts Division Address Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
January 21, 2022 | Posted by
Mickie James will be addressing the state of the Knockouts division on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. It was announced on Thursday’s show that James, the current Knockouts Champion will be giving an address on the state of the division next week.
The segment is set for a couple of days before she will compete in WWE’s women’s Royal Rumble match. Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV.
.@MickieJames has a thorn in her side and her name is @RealTSteelz!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/aj0dge6jKs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2022