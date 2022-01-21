wrestling / News

State Of The Knockouts Division Address Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

January 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mickie James Impact Slammiversary

Mickie James will be addressing the state of the Knockouts division on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. It was announced on Thursday’s show that James, the current Knockouts Champion will be giving an address on the state of the division next week.

The segment is set for a couple of days before she will compete in WWE’s women’s Royal Rumble match. Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV.

