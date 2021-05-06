State of Emergency To Continue In Japan, Relaxed Restrictions On Events

Kyodo News reports that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in Japan (Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo) until May 31. In addition to that, Aichi and Fukuoka have been added to the list of areas affected. The news will be made official tomorrow.

As for how this impacts wrestling, it’s believed that they will be allowed to go on as scheduled. Restrictions on events in Japan will be relaxed. All events will be allowed to happen with either 5,000 people in attendance or 50% of the venue’s capacity, whichever number is lower.