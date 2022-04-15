wrestling / News
State of Missouri Adding Tax On Combat Sports Tickets, Including Wrestling
April 15, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Missouri State Athletic Commission has added a $1 ticket tax for all combat sports. This includes pro wrestling, MMA, boxing, kickboxing and more. The tax is for both paid and complimentary tickets. There was already a five percent tax on the gate for such events.
This change will likely result in some independent companies running on the Kansas side of Kansas City and the Illinois side of St. Louis, although many had been doing that anyway.
For major companies like WWE and AEW, it likely won’t change much except add an extra dollar to the ticket price. It will result in an extra $3,000 to $8,000 per live show, however.
