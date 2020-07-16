wrestling / News
State of Pennsylvania Issues Bench Warrant For Tammy Sytch’s Arrest
July 16, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, the state of Pennysylvania filed a motion in Carbon County Court to revoke the parole of Tammy Sytch after she was arrested in middletown, New Jersey earlier this week. Now, PWInsider reports that a bench warrant has been issued for Sytch’s arrest.
She is currently being held at Monmouth County Correctional Institution. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer and contempt/violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
