State of Pennsylvania Moves To Revoke Tammy Sytch’s Parole After Arrest

As we reported Monday, Tammy Sytch was arrested in Middletown, New Jersey and charged with operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer and contempt/violation of a domestic violence restraining order. PWInsider reports that the state of Pennyslvania has filed a motion in Carbon County court to revoke their parole of Sytch, believing that she violated the terms of said parole. She is currently being held at the Monmouth County Correction Institution.

Court records stated that until her recent arrest, she had been following the parole requirements, including monthly payments of restitution. A hearing is not set at this time, but if the court sides with PA, Sytch may be returned to Carbon County Correctional Facility to serve out the rest of her sentence. She was paroled in February of this year, after being locked up in March 2019 when a bench warrant was issued for her arrest in February of that year.