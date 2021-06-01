State Of Pennsylvania Reportedly Rescinds Order Revoking Tammy Sytch’s Parole

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch was arrested last year on multiple charges. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has an update on Sytch’s legal battles.

According to Johnson, the State of Pennsylvania has rescinded its order revoking Sytch’s February 2020 parole on May 14. The report mentions that the state had filed an order revoking Sytch’s parole and issued a bench warrant for her arrest in Carbon County Court in July 2020 following her arrest in New Jersey.

Additionally, Johnson notes that Sytch was in court in New Jersey several weeks ago, though there has been no confirmation on the outcome of her hearing.

Sytch’s arrest on July 13 of last year has led to her being incarcerated for the past 11 months in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle during a second license suspension, Eluding a Police Officer, and Contempt/Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order.