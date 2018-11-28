WWE News: Stats on Last Night’s Miz vs. Kofi Kingston Match, Sonya Deville Keeping Confident After Smackdown Loss, Total Divas Preview Video

– According to Wrestling Inc, the Miz vs. Kofi Kingston on last night’s WWE Smackdown was the 21st 1-on-1 TV match between the two, and was their first match since the 2013 TLC, Kofi leads the series 13-8.

– While she made it to the final two inlast night’s WWE Smackdown, Sonya Deville ended up losing to Asuka. She posted the following on Instagram…

– Here is a preview video for tonight’s Total Divas season finale…