wrestling / News

Stats on AJ Styles Following Intercontinental Title Victory

June 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Styles Smackdown

– During last night’s episode of Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental title tournament to capture the vacant belt. With the win, AJ Styles now enters the WWE Triple Crown title mix with reigns as World Heavyweight champion, United States champion, and now Intercontinental champion.

This is is sixth overall singles title win in WWE. He’s held the WWE Championship twice, the US Championship three times, and this is his first reign as IC champ. For a more obscure stat, Styles is the fifth WWE Superstar who won their first WWE Championship before their first runs as US and later IC champion. Other Superstars on that list include WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Big Show (h/t WWE Stats & Info Twitter).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading