Stats on AJ Styles Following Intercontinental Title Victory

– During last night’s episode of Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental title tournament to capture the vacant belt. With the win, AJ Styles now enters the WWE Triple Crown title mix with reigns as World Heavyweight champion, United States champion, and now Intercontinental champion.

This is is sixth overall singles title win in WWE. He’s held the WWE Championship twice, the US Championship three times, and this is his first reign as IC champ. For a more obscure stat, Styles is the fifth WWE Superstar who won their first WWE Championship before their first runs as US and later IC champion. Other Superstars on that list include WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Big Show (h/t WWE Stats & Info Twitter).

New Intercontinental Champion @AJStylesOrg is now a 6-time titleholder in his @WWE career, and all six have been singles championships (3x US, 2x WWE, 1x #ICTitle). Can you name a Superstar with MORE titles won in #WWE without holding ANY tag team championships? https://t.co/zTs4QQyfSx — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) June 13, 2020